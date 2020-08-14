Trump brother hospitalized in New York: Sources

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images By JOHN SANTUCCI, KATHERINE FAULDERS and AARON KATERSKY, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, sources told ABC News, a development confirmed by the White House. The details of his condition remain unknown though he is described by several sources as "very ill." White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the hospitalization to ABC News, adding that the president and his brother "have a very good relationship" and that the president would be providing more details later. Sources told ABC News the president is expected to visit his brother today, though final details were still being worked out. In June, Robert Trump was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital in New York for more than a week. This is a developing story, please check back for updates. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

