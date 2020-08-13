Winona ISD evacuated out of concern from anonymous call

WINONA — Winona ISD evacuated all district buildings after receiving an anonymous phone call to the business office Thursday morning. According to our news partner KETK,Law enforcement conducted an expansive sweep of district property as a precautionary measure, and all facilities we’re given the all clear. A limited number of students were on campus at the time “and all were immediately moved to a safe location.” All district employees also were secured safely.

The District’s said in a social media post Thursday, “Winona ISD is grateful for the quick response and tremendous support of law enforcement led by Winona ISD Chief of Police Fabian Arteaga, Smith County Precinct 4, Smith County Precinct 5, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and other state agencies,” the district posted. “The suspect will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” More information will be released when available.