Boil water notice issued in Palestine

PALESTINE — The City of Palestine issued a boil water notice Thursday for Salt Works Road between Thomas and Basset Road. Authorities say that due to a main water line break in the specified area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the water system for the City of Palestine, PWS 0010001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Felipe Garcia at (903) 731-8483.