Trump Boat Parade to be held on Lake Tyler

TYLER — East Texans for Trump announced a Trump Boat Parade on Thursday. The press brief notes the water parade happening on Lake Tyler a week from Saturday, the 22, from 1:00pm -3:00 p.m. The Parade will originate at The Marina on Lake Tyler. East Texans for Trump says the event is designed to show enthusiasm for the re-election of President Donald Trump. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/282253769513762.