Scam alert involving residents in Smith County

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office announced a scam making it’s way across the East Texas area on Thursday. This scam involved a phone call that was received by a Smith County citizen. The caller identified himself as a Lieutenant with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office by specific name. The caller informed the victim that they needed some information before they take legal action against him. The victim said that the caller was very specific with his information including the victim’s past arrest record.

The Department is reminding residents that at no time will anyone from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office randomly call an individual and ask for personal identifying information over the phone. If you get a phone call, such as this one, do not provide the caller with your personal information. Personal identifying information includes Social Security numbers, birth dates and driver’s license numbers. Also, never provide credit/debit card numbers, bank routing numbers or account numbers over the phone. The only time this information should ever be provided over the phone is if the call was initiated by you and it is to a known agency, business or creditor. If you receive a phone call such as this, simply hang up and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction.