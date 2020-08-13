Rotary International 5830 donates time and money to ETFB

TYLER — In response to the pandemic, the Rotary International District 5830 donated $17,000 in disaster grant money to the East Texas Food Bank at a recent service project. Dennis Cullinane told our news partner KETK, the organization is well known to the East Texas Food Bank, “They’ve been sponsoring us and giving us project donations for several years, and there’s so many things they do in the community.” The East Texas Food Bank serves 26 counties in our area. In the past year, they have provided more than 24 million meals to hungry East Texans.

The CEO continued, “I’m just so grateful that they’re helping a fellow Rotarian do what’s close in my heart.” Lauren Barnes told KTBB volunteers are needed and welcomed, “We are trying to keep it to one household, so we are not having multiple groups from multiple households up at the volunteer center at the same time. But we definitely continue to need our healthy volunteers. So if anyone wants to get involved, all of the information is available at East Texas Food Bank.org.”