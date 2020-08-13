8 new deaths reported in Smith County

TYLER — NET Health now accounts 34 deaths as associated with the coronavirus from data collected in Smith County. On Thursday CEO George Roberts told KTBB, “There were 8 deaths reported in Smith County, the youngest individual who has passed away so far in Smith County is now a 46-year-old male resident. As well as the oldest person, in Smith County, a 99-year-old female resident. In visiting with the hospitals about this, it appears that most of these individuals had been hospitalized for some period of time. Basically this goes back to that they all, it appears, contracted the disease back sometime in July.”

Roberts continued, “Hospital admission, hospitalization, and death is really going to be a lagging indicator to the number of positive cases. If we typically anticipate that we see a spike in the number of positive cases in our community because of a spike there will be an increase in hospitalization and potentially, unfortunately deaths to those people several weeks later.”

NET Health continues to emphasize for residents to…

*to stay home if you are sick

*physically distance yourself from others as much as possible

*wear a face covering while at any public location

*disinfect commonly used surfaces

*and wash your hands as often as possible with soap & water for at least 30 seconds