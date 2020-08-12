Traffic Engineer presents intelligence master plan to city

TYLER — City of Tyler Traffic Engineer, Cameron Williams presented the Citywide Intelligence Transportation System (ITS) Master Plan to the City Council on Wednesday and asked them to approve the purchase of a new school safety zone beacon system. According to a release from the city, the ITS Master Plan calls for a 10-year implementation timeline and includes school zone beacons, communication and equipment upgrades, signal performance measures, signal synchronization, traffic management control, message signage, CCTV and adaptive signal control.

The next steps in the plan include installing new school zone beacons, conducting a communications pilot study with the cellular routers, deciding on the Advanced Traffic Management System and scheduling re-timing projects at 15 intersections in the City. “As much as I would like to see it all done tomorrow, I think doing it over a 10-year period and phasing the components in is the best solution, so it doesn’t all deteriorate at the same time,” said Mayor Martin Heines. “I have always felt this is the number one concern in this community. We have to make the investment, but we have to make sure we have the staff and the maintenance budget to handle it every year.” The Council unanimously approved the purchase of the Applied Information Connected School Beacon System. The system is scheduled to be in place and implemented by Nov. 1, 2020.

This system allows City staff to remotely monitor, update and change schedules on the City’s 68 school zone flasher clocks. City staff will be able to manage the system and address maintenance issues more efficiently. The system allows for future expansion into connected vehicle application through Applied Information’s Travel Safely app.The system costs $222,762 and includes installation, communication connectivity for 10 years and a 10-year warranty. This project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.