Biden and Harris make 1st appearance as historic Democratic ticket

BY: LIBBY CATHEY, ABC News

(WILMINGTON, Del.) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris appeared together for the first time as running mates Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware, where much of the focus was on Harris, the first Black woman and Asian American woman on the ticket of a major political party.

They walked in together wearing masks, accompanied by the Curtis Mayfield song “Move On Up,” before Biden began his remarks saying they were “playing by the rules,” taking precautions due to the pandemic.

“She’s a proven fighter,” Biden said, as Harris watched from a chair set up well behind the lectern where one candidate could sit while the other spoke inside the local high school gym with U.S. and state and territory flags as the backdrop.

“She’s ready to do this job on Day One,” Biden said.

“The choice we make this November is going to decide the future of America for a very, very long time,” Biden said. “I have no doubt that I picked the right person to join me as the next vice president of the United States of America, and that’s Senator Kamala Harris.”

“This morning, all across the nation, little girls woke up, especially little Black and brown girls, who so often feel overlooked and undervalued in their communities,” Biden continued. “But today — today, just maybe, they’re seeing themselves for the first time in a new way — as the stuff of president and vice presidents.”

Biden then handed the floor over to Harris who repeated what she told Biden when accepting her spot on the ticket.

“As I said, Joe, when you called me, I am incredibly honored by this responsibility and I’m ready to get to work,” Harris said.

“Joe, I’m so proud to stand with you. And I do so mindful of all the heroic and ambitious women before me whose sacrifice, determination, and resilience makes my presence here today even possible,” she continued.

“America is crying out for leadership,” she said.

Reporters looked on from inside circles socially-distanced apart and supporters listened from outside.

Biden and Harris also will attend a “virtual grassroots” fundraiser in the evening.

Just as Biden was forced to make the historic move elevating her via a video call Tuesday, their joint appearance Wednesday looked a lot different from previous vice presidential announcements.

Harris had no comment when she and her husband, Doug, left their apartment in Washington, D.C., for Wilmington Thursday morning and the campaign has provided few details about what to expect.

Harris offers the prospect of energizing young, progressive voters who have lamented Biden as the nominee, and it remains to be seen whether Harris, who at age 55 is more than 20 years younger than the 77-year-old Biden, will come across when paired with the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

Their joint remarks Wednesday come exactly one week before Harris is scheduled to address the Democratic National Convention — now largely a virtual affair because of the pandemic.

In the minutes after Biden announced Harris as his pick for vice president, the Biden campaign had its best hour of fundraising yet, according to the Biden campaign’s deputy digital director.

In an effort to build momentum, the Biden-Harris campaign released a video Wednesday showing the moment Harris accepted Biden’s offer.

In the video, Biden is shown seated at a desk. He takes off his face mask before speaking into a laptop.

“Sorry to keep you,” Biden says in the video connection. “You ready to go to work?

Harris pauses for a moment before saying, “Oh my God. I am so ready to go to work.”

“First of all, is the answer yes?” Biden asked.

“The answer is absolutely yes. I am ready to work. I am ready to do this with you for you. I just deeply honored and I’m very excited,” she replied.

.@KamalaHarris is the daughter of proud immigrants—a mother from India and a father from Jamaica—who raised her to take action.

Trump and Pence react

Offering a preview of what’s to come heading into the election, President Donald Trump was quick to fire insults at Harris, whom he called “nasty,” saying she had disrespected both Biden in the primary debates as well as Brett Kavanaugh in his Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

“I thought she was the meanest, the most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate,” Trump said at a news conference Tuesday labelling Harris as “phony.”

But in its first 24 hours, the Trump team as a whole appeared to struggle with its messaging on Harris.

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday evening sent out an email about the Harris pick with the headline “liberals revolt against Biden” But at nearly the same exact time, an RNC national spokesperson tweeted claiming Harris was “completely controlled by radical left.”

Vice President Mike Pence offered his first reaction to the news while at a campaign event in Mesa, Arizona.

“Let me take this opportunity to welcome her to the race,” Pence said to laughter. “Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left, so given their promises of higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine and abortion on demand. It’s no surprise that he chose Senator Harris to be his running mate.”

Pence also teased the first the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7 in Utah, adding to his message, “Congratulations. I’ll see you in Salt Lake City.”

Former campaign trail rivals

During the Democratic primary campaign, Harris — the sole Black woman in the running — was amplified as a top contender following a debate performance in which she took Biden to task over his past stances on busing to address desegregating schools in the 1970s.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. That little girl was me,” Harris said at the time.

Following the debate, Biden complimented Harris, calling her “a first-rate intellect, a first-rate candidate and a real competitor.”

Harris suspended her presidential campaign in early December and endorsed Biden after his Super Tuesday sweep. She served as a top surrogate and fundraiser for his campaign amid the pandemic landscape.

She spoke at Biden’s final Biden campaign rally before COVID-19 largely shut down the trail in March.

ABC News’ John Verhovek and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

