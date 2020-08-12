Princess Diana musical set to open on Netflix before Broadway bow

Jeanna de Waal as Diana – Photo by Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade(NEW YORK) — Netflix has seemingly taken a cue from Disney+’s hit filmed version of the Tony-winning play Hamilton, today announcing it’s bringing a musical about the late Princess Diana’s life to streaming.

Diana began previews on Monday, March 2 and was scheduled to open on Tuesday, March 31 at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway, but the Great White Way was, and remains, shut down over the COVID-19 crisis.

The musical is now set to open on Broadway on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, but Netflix will premiere a filmed version early next year before the cast takes the stage for an audience.

In a statement, Diana‘s producers announced, “We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able share our show with theater lovers everywhere. Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide.”

The production will be filmed without an audience on the stage of the Longacre Theater with its original Broadway cast including Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, and Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles. Two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye stars as Queen Elizabeth.

