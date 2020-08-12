Biden and Harris to make first appearance as historic Democratic ticket

By LIBBY CATHEY, ABC News

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images(WILMINGTON, Del.) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris will appear together for the first the time as running mates Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware, where much of the focus will be on Harris, the first Black and Asian American on the ticket of a major political party for vice president.

The campaign says Biden and Harris will deliver remarks on “working together to restore the soul of the nation and fight for working families to move the country forward.” They also will attend a “virtual grassroots” fundraiser in the evening.

But just as Biden had to make the historic move elevating her via a video call Tuesday, their joint appearance Wednesday — tentatively scheduled for 3:50 p.m. — might look a lot different from previous vice presidential announcements.

It’s not clear whether they will be able to pose together for the classic image of hands united in the air — or whether they will keep social distance — and even wear masks. Nor is it clear how many supporters might be on hand to cheer them on in the local high school gym.

Harris had no comment when she and her husband, Doug, left their apartment in Washington, D.C., for Wilmington Thursday morning and the campaign has provided few details about what to expect.

Harris offers the prospect of energizing young, progressive voters who have lamented Biden as the nominee, and it remains to be seen whether Harris, who at age 55 is more than 20 years younger than the 77-year-old Biden, will come across when paired with the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

Their joint remarks Wednesday come exactly one week before Harris is scheduled to address the Democratic National Convention — now largely a virtual affair because of the pandemic.

In the minutes after Biden announced Harris as his pick for vice president, the Biden campaign had its best hour of fundraising yet, according to the Biden campaign’s deputy digital director.

In an effort to build momentum, the Biden-Harris campaign released a video Wednesday showing the moment Harris accepted Biden’s offer.

In the video, Biden is shown seated at a desk. He takes off his face mask before speaking into a laptop.

“Sorry to keep you,” Biden says in the video connection. “You ready to go to work?”

Harris pauses for a moment before saying, “Oh my God. I am so ready to go to work.”

“First of all, is the answer yes?” Biden asked.

“The answer is absolutely yes. I am ready to work. I am ready to do this with you for you. I just deeply honored and I’m very excited,” she replied.



Trump and Pence react



Offering a preview of what’s to come heading into the election, President Donald Trump was quick to fire insults at Harris, whom he called “nasty,” saying she had disrespected both Biden in the primary debates as well as Brett Kavanaugh in his Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

“I thought she was the meanest, the most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate,” Trump said at a news conference Tuesday labelling Harris as “phony.”

But in its first 24 hours, the Trump team as a whole appeared to struggle with its messaging on Harris.

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday evening sent out an email that claims Biden picking Harris is leading “liberals revolt against Biden.” But at nearly the same exact time, an RNC national spokesperson tweeted claiming Harris was “completely controlled by radical left.”

Vice President Mike Pence offered his first reaction to the news while at a campaign event in Mesa, Arizona.

“Let me take this opportunity to welcome her to the race,” Pence said to laughter. “Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left, so given their promises of higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine and abortion on demand. It’s no surprise that he chose Senator Harris to be his running mate.”

Pence also teased the first the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7 in Utah, adding to his message, “Congratulations. I’ll see you in Salt Lake City.”



.@KamalaHarris is the daughter of proud immigrants—a mother from India and a father from Jamaica—who raised her to take action.

That’s exactly what this moment calls for: action. And we hope you’ll take action with us: https://t.co/K3mVwfTxXJ pic.twitter.com/MZLAx9IN6C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2020

Former campaign trail rivals

During the Democratic primary campaign, Harris — the sole Black woman in the running — was amplified as a top contender following a debate performance in which she took Biden to task over his past stances on busing to address desegregating schools in the 1970s.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. That little girl was me,” Harris said at the time.

Following the debate, Biden complimented Harris, calling her “a first-rate intellect, a first-rate candidate and a real competitor.”

Harris suspended her presidential campaign in early December and endorsed Biden after his Super Tuesday sweep. She served as a top surrogate and fundraiser for his campaign amid the pandemic landscape.

She spoke at Biden’s final Biden campaign rally before COVID-19 largely shut down the trail in March.

