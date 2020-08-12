GISD is back on campus

GILMER — Gilmer ISD went back to class on Wednesday. GISD Superintendent Rickey Albritton told our news partner KETK, “I’m glad to see that they are in a semi-normal setting. We just have to be careful. I told all of my staff not to fear this disease. But, to respect it and to understand that you can get it, anybody can so do everything you can to protect yourself. That is why we have the masks.” Gilmer high school students walked on to a brand new campus after the high schools completion. The school was the center piece of a $35 million dollar bond passing in 2018.