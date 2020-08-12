Nick Cannon reportedly suing Viacom for $1.5B for ‘Wild ‘n Out’

VH1(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been almost a month since ViacomCBS decided to cut ties with Nick Cannon but it hasn’t been the last they’ve heard of him because Cannon is reportedly suing the network for $1.5 billion for his improv comedy series Wild ‘n Out.

In a statement to The Shade Room, the comedian’s team said, “It is just that simple, ‘Wild’N Out belongs to Nick!”

“The show was created by Nick Cannon with his idea and original thought. Wild’N Out has brought billions of dollars in revenue to Viacom since 2015. And Nick deserves and has earned everything it is worth,” the statement continued. “From the platforms he provides for other entertainers, the jobs he creates for black youth, the time he gives to mentoring incarcerated men and women, to the money he gives back and puts into communities, homelessness, and people less fortunate. He is constantly evolving both spiritually and mentally, as well as, taking action in learning, education and bridging the gap within the Jewish and African American communities, so that it will allow us to build relationships, work together and learn from each other in order to move forward in equality.”

“If Viacom believes in growth, equality, education, then Viacom will do what is right and pay Nick what they owe, and giving him his $1.5 brand,” the statement concluded.

ViacomCBS parted ways with Cannon on July 14 after he received backlash for making comments that were deemed anti-Semitic during a June episode of his podcast and YouTube series Cannon’s Class. Following the outcry, the 39-year-old issued an apology.

Cannon remains the host of Fox’s The Masked Singer. However, he has taken a break from his LA-based morning radio show and his upcoming daytime talk show has been delayed a year.

By Danielle Long

