Free testing at various sites for all East Texans

TYLER — NET Health reminded East Texans, on Wednesday, of several opportunities that are available for free testing for the coronavirus. Testing sites are being made available by the Texas Division of Emergency Management in Longview, Marshall, and Palestine. Residents from any city in East Texas can receive a free test at either of these locations. Every person tested will need a working cell phone number, that is how result information will be sent. Persons with or without symptoms can get a free COVID-19 test at the testing sites:

Longview Convention Complex – 100 Grand Boulevard

Every Monday through Every Saturday = 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Every week – until further notice

Available for anyone, whether you have symptoms or not

Nasal swab testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Valid ID required

Persons must provide a working phone number

Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management

Marshall Convention Center – 2501 E. End Blvd.

August 12th – August 15th = 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Available for anyone, whether you have symptoms or not

Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Valid ID required

Persons must provide a working cell phone number

Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management

Palestine Civic Center – 1819 W. Spring Street

August 14th – August 15th = 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Available for anyone, whether you have symptoms or not

Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Valid ID required

Persons must provide a working cell phone number

Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management