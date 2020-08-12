Free testing at various sites for all East Texans

Free testing at various sites for all East TexansPosted/updated on: August 12, 2020 at 12:06 pm
TYLER — NET Health reminded East Texans, on Wednesday, of several opportunities that are available for free testing for the coronavirus. Testing sites are being made available by the Texas Division of Emergency Management in Longview, Marshall, and Palestine. Residents from any city in East Texas can receive a free test at either of these locations. Every person tested will need a working cell phone number, that is how result information will be sent. Persons with or without symptoms can get a free COVID-19 test at the testing sites:
Longview Convention Complex – 100 Grand Boulevard
Every Monday through Every Saturday = 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Every week – until further notice
Available for anyone, whether you have symptoms or not
Nasal swab testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
Valid ID required
Persons must provide a working phone number
Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management
Marshall Convention Center – 2501 E. End Blvd.
August 12th – August 15th = 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Available for anyone, whether you have symptoms or not
Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
Valid ID required
Persons must provide a working cell phone number
Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management
Palestine Civic Center – 1819 W. Spring Street
August 14th – August 15th = 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Available for anyone, whether you have symptoms or not
Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
Valid ID required
Persons must provide a working cell phone number
Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management