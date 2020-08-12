Tyler and Longview see increase in apportioned tax dollars for June numbers

AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday that cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts will see $908.7 million in local sales tax allocations for August. That number is 3.6 percent more than in August 2019. Tyler will see an increase over last year of nearly 12% and right at $4.5 million has been allocated to the city. In Longview the numbers are up 2.5% with over $3.3 million being allotted. These disbursements are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers. The report notes widespread social distancing requirements were more relaxed across the state in June than in previous months. You can see other distributions for Texas cities by clicking the link. https://comptroller.texas.gov/transparency/local/allocations/sales-tax/cities.php