TMS suspends license of Longview Dr during investigation

LONGVIEW — The Texas Medical Board has suspended the license of a Longview physician temporarily, after it says he is the subject of a criminal investigation involving allegations of sexual assault of three children who were patients. According to our news partner KETK, the license of Dr. Matt E. Hikpe has been suspended without notice “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.” According to the American Board of Internal Medicine, Hipke is certified in internal medicine, with his initial certification in 1992.

Hipke’s website says he is part of The Adolescent Care Team in Longview, though it notes he is closing his office on August 30 and “transitioning to Telemedicine full time.” A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days’ notice to Hipke, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Hipke. The temporary suspension remains in place until the board takes further action.