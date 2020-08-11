Local court will go virtual starting Thursday

HENDERSON — The City of Henderson Municipal Court is preparing to join courts across the state of Texas by virtually conducting business starting later this week. According to our news partner KETK, the Virtual Court Docket has been set and will be a recurring virtual hearing beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday and each every Thursday as needed. If you have a ticket and wish to be scheduled for a virtual court appearance, contact the court at (903) 392-0557 and a court clerk will assist you. Information is available on the City of Henderson website, http://www.hendersontx.us, under Municipal Court, along with court etiquette and payment option information.