Buckets for Life Golf Tournament coming to Tyler

TYLER — The Bucket Ministry announced Tuesday, the Buckets for Life Golf Tournament will happen on Oct. 5th in Tyler. The initiative is an attempt to raise funds to provide water filters to areas without clean water around the world. After a successful Buckets for Life Golf Tournament in Rockwall, Texas, last year, TBM has developed this second event at Pine Springs Golf Club. Each player’s entry fee will be used to provide one or more families with the gift of clean, safe drinking water.

This will also provide each family with a Bible, anti-parasitic medicines and at least three follow-up visits from a TBM team member. According to the World Health Organization, 785 million people lack access to even a basic drinking water service. These gifts are life changing for families who have waterborne diseases.