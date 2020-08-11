Honor Award nominations being accepted by Unity and Diversity Committee

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee announced Tuesday, they are accepting nominations for the annual Unity Honors awards. The award recognizes residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding, and social justice. Nominations must be completed by 5 p.m. on November 6th. Nomination forms are available clicking the link. https://www.longviewtexas.gov/FormCenter/Partners-in-Prevention-11/2021-Service-Recognition-Nomination-Form-122. The Unity and Diversity Committee will honor the nominees at the 17th Annual Unity Honors Luncheon in Feb. at the Maude Cobb Convention Center. Call Partners in Prevention at 903-237-1019 for more information about monthly meetings.