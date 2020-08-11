TISD pushes Hall of Fame induction to 2021

TYLER — Tyler ISD Athletics announced Tuesday, they will not induct a 2020 class into its Hall of Fame this fall, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, nominations for the next Hall of Fame class will continue to be accepted through the Tylersports.rankonesport.com website. Since 2013, TISD Athletics has honored 61 former student athletes, coaches, and championship teams. Former inductees include Earl Campbell, Matt Flynn, Billy Hall, Aaron Ross, A’Quonesia Franklin, Marianne Jones, and various state championship teams.

Each year, Tyler ISD Athletics honors inductees and their families with a reception before the Tyler Legacy vs Tyler High football game held at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, as well as in-person special presentation during the game’s half-time festivities. This year, however, due to 50 percent stadium capacity limits and social distancing requirements, guests are limited to better accommodate players, students, parents and school faculty.