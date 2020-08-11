Need an escape from the present? Have a sleepover at the last Blockbuster, thanks to Airbnb

Airbnb(OREGON) — Let’s face it, nothing would be better than leaving 2020 and going back to — well, any time. But thanks to Airbnb, you can re-visit your presumably more carefree 1990s, with a sleepover at the last Blockbuster video store.

Your chance to relive that ’90s-era mainstay of renting movies for an end-of-summer sleepover comes thanks to the listing in Bend, Oregon — home of the last still-in-business Blockbuster store in the nation.

The Airbnb listing lets up to four people stay in a specially redesigned section of the store, which features a comfy living room complete with a pull-out couch, beanbags and, of course, a ready-to-run VCR with a whole store full of movies.

Registration starts on Monday for the three one-night stays that are up for grabs, which will take place on 9/18, 9/19 and 9/20.

Oh, and just to make sure 2020 doesn’t ruin the party, the listing makes it known that strict cleaning protocols are in place between visits, “in accordance to Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocol which is informed by recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The listing adds, “Plus we’ll provide you with a pack of face coverings, disinfectant wipes, and endless hand sanitizer!”

Way to harsh our ’90s buzz.

Full details can be found on the listing’s website. And remember: Be kind — rewind.

By Stephen Iervolino

