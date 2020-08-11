Selma Blair opens up about riding her horse for the first time since MS diagnosis

Zerbor/iStockBy MEGAN STONE, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — Selma Blair offered an honest update about her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis over the weekend, revealing that she was finally able to do something she sorely missed: ride her beloved horse.

The two had an emotional reunion over the weekend, with the “Legally Blonde” actress posting two photos to Instagram. In one, she embraces her horse while sitting atop the saddle. The second is of her riding her horse over a jump.

“It is what I miss the most about my current abilities or disabilities,” Blair, 48, explained in the caption. “Today, we managed to get it together to have a few minutes and I could not stop smiling.”

She went on to openly detail how MS affects her body, admitting, “I can’t feel my left leg, or where my hips are. I break down and freeze when exhausted.” Because of her symptoms, she asserted that she “took it slow” on her first day back on her horse.

“I am a mess with MS,” the “Cruel Intentions” actress added. “But I am going to learn how to use this body, brain and emotions.”

Blair made it known that, despite her limitations, she fully embraces her diagnosis.

“I will always have MS, I now see. Always,” she explained, expressing her gratitude for having a wonderful trainer who has “turned nibbles into a champion babysitter for me.”

Blair has now set her sights on being able to show “one day” on her horse now that she is “back in the saddle.”

“Keep finding ways to do things. I have hope,” she concluded. “Thank you all. Especially Celeris and Cellar Door Farm to keep encouraging me to try again, in style.”

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease of the immune system that causes nerve damage, in August 2018.

