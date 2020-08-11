Immunity granted for testimony of 2 Union Pacific workers connected to AISD Bus crash

ATHENS — A prosecutions immunity request for two Union Pacific employees connected in the fatal Athens ISD bus crash has been granted by Judge Scott McKee. The accident happened in January of 2019. According to our news partner KETK, Judge McKee has granted the prosecution’s immunity request for two Union Pacific employees, Robert Ray and Roger Johnson, that were involved in the fatal Athens school bus crash, in exchange for their testimony.

In a six-page decision, Judge Mckee granted Henderson County District Attorney Mark Hall’s motion. Hall said in court on Friday that despite the request for immunity, he does not believe that any criminal prosecution would be needed for Ray or Johnson anyway. John Stevens, 80 is the bus driver, charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child. The collision killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9-year-old Joselyne Torres. Currently, all trial courts are suspended across the state until at least October, per an order from the Texas Supreme Court.