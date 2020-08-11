Governor says virus tests may increase as schools reopen

Governor says virus tests may increase as schools reopenPosted/updated on: August 11, 2020 at 4:28 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says coronavirus testing in Texas could increase as schools reopen amid a sharp drop-off in the number of tests in recent weeks. Texas has averaged more than 34,000 tests a day over the past week. That’s down from a daily average of more than 60,000 in late July. New cases and hospitalizations have stabilized and decreased, and coronavirus deaths in Texas have reached nearly 8,500.