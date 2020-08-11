22 arrested in Austin during another weekend of protests

AUSTIN (AP) – Police say 22 people have been arrested in two nights of weekend protests in downtown Austin. Of those, 18 arrests happened Sunday at the Austin police headquarters and four others were arrested Saturday near a makeshift memorial to Garrett Foster. He was a protester who was fatally shot during a July 25 Black Lives Matter demonstration in Austin. Those arrested face charges ranging from violating a city ordinance and obstructing a highway to assaulting on a police officer and illegally carrying a weapon.