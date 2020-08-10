Zac Efron stepping up for ‘Three Men and a Baby’ remake

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Former High School Musical star Zac Efron is returning to Disney, in a remake of the 1987 hit Three Men and a Baby.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals the search is on for a director for the project, which was originally a French movie. In the 1987 version, Leonard Nimoy directed Ted Danson, Steve Guttenberg and Tom Selleck as three bachelors whose lives are turned upside down when a baby appears on their doorstep.

The film was a hit, and The Hollywood Reporter points out it was the first live-action Disney movie to cross the $100 million mark at the box office. It led to a sequel that reunited the stars, without Nimoy, for 1990’s Three Men and a Little Baby.

By Stephen Iervolino

