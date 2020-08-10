Zoë Kravitz calls out Hulu for its lack of diverse shows following ‘High Fidelity’ cancellation

Phillip Caruso/Hulu(LOS ANGELES) — Zoë Kravitz has a major bone to pick with Hulu after it cancelled her critically-acclaimed series High Fidelity after one season.

In her most recent Instagram post, which showed a behind-the-scenes image of her with the cast, Zoë thanked her High Fidelity co-stars and fans for their love and support during the series, adding that “#breakupssuck.”

But soon after her post, Kravitz apparently had more thoughts on the cancellation, telling fellow actress Tessa Thompson, in the now-deleted comments section, that Hulu is definitely lacking in diverse shows.

“It’s cool,” Kravitz responded to Thompson, who initially commented “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much.”

“At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch,” Zoe continued, before writing, “Oh wait.”

The series, which is a modern reimagining of the 2000 film starring John Cusack, starred Kravitz as Rob, a “pop culture-obsessed” owner of a record store. It also starred Jake Lacy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and David H. Holmes.

In an interview with Variety‘s Big Ticket podcast, Kravitz had shared her excitement about the role and the opportunity to shine light on an underrepresented group of people.

“The amount of comments, DMs, things on Twitter, articles written about Brown women who love music, were afraid of commitment, who’ve never seen a person like them on television — they feel seen for the first time,” she said.

“Just breaking away from the stereotypes, I feel like people need that. So I feel very lucky to have been able to deliver that, because one of the most important things for me was authenticity and bringing a real world to life.”

