4 Smith County inmates test positive for coronavirus

TYLER — Several inmates housed in the Tower section of the Smith County Central Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday Larry Christian told KTBB, “Last Thursday several inmates housed in the Tower section of the Smith County Central Jail informed staff they were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Medical staff were notified and all symptomatic inmates were evaluated. Along with the symptomatic inmates, all other inmates in the same housing unit were quarantined as a precaution. On Monday, those test results came back positive for four of the symptomatic inmates.”

Christian continued sharing their strategies combating COVID-19, “We constantly are in touch with NET Health, and of course the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. They are assisting us in our efforts. The steps that we are taking right now include the continued quarantine of exposed inmates and confirmed positive inmates. Jail staff are being provided with extra cleaning supplies to help disinfect and sanitize each housing unit within both jail facilities. A bio-hazard remediation service has been contracted to assist with additional sanitation measures. Every inmate and jailer in the quarantined housing unit have been supplied with N-95 masks. Clothing and linens are being exchanged on an increased frequency. Additional antibacterial soap and hand sanitizer have been ordered. No inmates have been removed from the jail due to medical complications from COVID-19.”