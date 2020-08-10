Execution date set for East Texan who beat toddler with a hammer in alleged exorcism

RUSK COUNTY — An East Texas man is scheduled to die for his part in the murder of a toddler when he was 18. According to our news partner KETK, Blaine Milam, of Henderson, is scheduled to die on January 21, 2021, for the murder of Amora Carson. Milam was found guilty in 2011, as well as the child’s mother Jessica Carson. The toddler was killed in 2008. Amora Carson was his girlfriend’s daughter and was 13 months old at the time of her death. Investigators found the pair had beaten Amora to death with a hammer in an alleged exorcism and her body was found riddled with bite marks. Milam was given the death penalty while Jessica was sentenced to life without parole.