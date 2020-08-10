No ‘Wizards’ reboot, but here’s what Selena Gomez & David Henrie *are* doing together

Photo by Bob D’Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Following some social media posts that fans hoped were pointing toward a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, the show’s two stars, Selena Gomez and David Henrie, have revealed what they’re really up to.

The two are teaming up for the first-ever interactive virtual movie premiere. It’ll take place on August 28 for a movie called This Is the Year, directed by David and executive-produced by Selena. The premiere is a ticketed event that includes a pre-show featuring music from the movie’s soundtrack, behind-the-scenes footage, and a special introduction from David and Selena.

After you watch the movie along with them, TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio will host a live Q&A with the cast. The evening ends with a performance by lovelytheband, who figure heavily into the movie’s plot.

Selena has earmarked a portion of the premiere’s proceeds for the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund.

As for the actual movie, it’s a feel-good film inspired by those classic ’80s high school flicks but focuses on issues that teens are facing today. It follows a nerdy senior who tries to win over his dream girl by hitting the road with his buddies to see lovelytheband at a music festival. The cast includes Wizards of Waverly Place alums Gregg Sulkin and Jeff Garlin.

To get more information and to purchase tickets, visit ThisIstheYear.film.

By Andrea Dresdale

