Curbside recycle collection resumes for Tyler

TYLER — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department resumed curbside recycle collection on Monday. Collection resumed with the normal recycle schedule. Tyler officials say if your curbside recycle was not collected as scheduled last week due to the breakdown at Rivers Recycling, you are asked to hold your items until the next scheduled collection. If you have extra materials, place them in a box or bag next to your recycle cart and Solid Waste will collect them. For more information, contact the Solid Waste Department at (903) 531-1388.