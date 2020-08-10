Robert Pattinson says this ‘Tenet’ co-star got him in shape for ‘The Batman’

Melinda Sue Gordon; ©2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved(IRELAND) — By now it’s no surprise that Robert Pattinson was selected as the new Batman, however, how he got in shape for that role might be.

In an interview with The Irish Times, the 34-year-old actor dished that his Tenet costar, John David Washington, inadvertently helped prep him for his role as the fictional superhero.

Pattinson told the publication, “When I’m running on screen I’m generally paired with John David who is an ex-NFL player so it was the most unfair thing in the world. The maximum workout I do most of the time is a casual stroll.”

Washington wasn’t only a former professional football player, the Times notes that he was also a high-school track star.

“John David can run all day long,” Pattinson continued. “It was good that I ended up being pretty fit. But definitely, at the beginning, there were days I just could not walk afterwards.”

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman is scheduled to be released October 1, 2021.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.