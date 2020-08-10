Today is Monday August 10, 2020

College football crisis as conferences deliberate upcoming season

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2020 at 9:57 am
By ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Power 5 conference officials gathered Sunday for an emergency meeting to discuss whether to cancel college football and fall sports altogether amid the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN reported.

