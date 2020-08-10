artisteer/iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Power 5 conference officials gathered Sunday for an emergency meeting to discuss whether to cancel college football and fall sports altogether amid the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN reported. Watch the report from ABC's Good Morning America:

College football crisis as conferences deliberate upcoming season

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2020 at 9:57 am

