East Texas schools to receive federal grants

WASHINGTON – Several schools in East Texas will receive a total of $1,085,651 in federal grants to provide first-generation and low-income college students with financial assistance and academic support services to complete their post-secondary educations, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced. The grant funding comes from the Student Support Services Program and it is anticipated that each grant will be sustained for a total of 5 years. Tyler Junior College is set to receive $274,262.00. It was also announced that Kilgore College will receive $274,396.00.

“As our students prepare to return to their studies, it is critical they are provided with the resources necessary to succeed and continue achieving academic milestones,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything in my power to ensure opportunities for students in East Texas aren’t taken away due to these times of economic uncertainty.”