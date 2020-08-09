Smith County murder suspect sought

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide. Deputies responded to a home on CR 384 in Tyler around 5:30 Sunday morning after being contacted by UT Health EMS regarding a woman dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies received information that the suspect had fled the area in an unknown direction driving a Ford pickup. The suspect vehicle description was immediately broadcast to additional law enforcement agencies. Several minutes later, Officers with the Tyler Police Department located the suspect’s vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Commerce Street in Tyler. The vehicle crashed at that location and was flipped onto its side. The suspect apparently fled on foot and a search is underway.