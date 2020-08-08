Texas governor extends disaster declaration for coronavirus

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has extended a statewide disaster declaration he first issued in March to allow the state to better respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Abbott said in a statement Saturday after extending the declaration that it provides communities with needed resources to respond to the virus that as of Friday had infected a reported 474,524 people and left at least 8.096 dead. The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.