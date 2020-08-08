Restrictions loosened slightly on visits to care centers

AUSTIN (AP) — State officials are loosening their prohibition on visitors to some long-term care centers as the number of new COVID-19 infections continues to slowly but steadily decline. Physical contact between visitors and residents will still be prohibited. However, limited indoor and outdoor visits to long-term care centers will be allowed at centers that haven’t had an infected staff member in two weeks and where there are no residents currently sick from the disease. Indoor visits will require a plexiglass barrier. Outdoor visits will be permitted at nursing homes that test staff weekly.