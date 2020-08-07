Hulu announces new slate of new shows, documentaries, horror series

Hulu(LOS ANGELES) — During Friday’s Hulu Press Tour, the streaming service unveiled its slate of original upcoming programming, including new and returning series.

Hulu announced the semi-animated comedy series Woke starring Lamorne Morris as well as No Man‘s Land, the dramatic tale of the Syrian civil war.

It also touted full-series orders of the documentary food series The Next Thing You Eat, starring James Beard Award-Winning Chef David Chang, as well as the ripped-from-the-headlines limited series The Girl From Plainville. That project stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter, who was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the suicide of her then-boyfriend via texts and phone calls.

Also on the docket are producer and star Selena Gomez, joining Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders In The Building Alongside. Other upcoming Hulu Originals include Kate McKinnon in The Dropout, based on the ABC News investigative podcast of the same name, and the adaptation of the book Nine Perfect Strangers starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

Hulu’s returning slate also includes Love, Victor, as well as Padma Lakshmi’s foodie series Taste the Nation, plus second seasons of the middle school comedy Pen15, the new animated hit Solar Opposites, The Great, and more.

The streamer will also launch an eight-episode horror anthology called Monsterland, based on North-American Lake Monsters, a collection of short stories by Nathan Ballingrud and the documentary I Am Greta, centering on young activist Greta Thunberg.

A full schedule of everything that is coming to Hulu can be found on the website for the company, which is part-owned by ABC News’ parent company Disney.

By Stephen Iervolino

