10 years prison, and 10 years probation for Smith County inmate guilty of smuggling contraband

TYLER — A former Smith County inmate has received her sentence for smuggling in contraband into the jail. Alex Arnold, 39, of Tyler, has received 10 years in prison and 10 years probation for organized criminal activity for her role in smuggling items inside. Arnold is not the only was charged in this crime. Five other inmates and a jail guard have also been charged for their roles. According to Sheriff Larry Smith, Officer Lance Watson was identified as the source of the contraband through an unnamed source.

Upon search of inmate pods, several contraband items, including a cellphone, were found. Also charged with engaging in criminal activity are Tommy Allen, Joshua Bates, Jose Medrano-Clarke, Angel Torres-Caicedo, Cayman Marshall and Cody Wallace.