UT-Tyler commemorated by Arbor Day Foundation

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler has been recognized as a Tree Campus USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. On Friday, the institution said it was recognized for improving the environment and quality of life on campus. During the annual UT Tyler Arbor Day event in February, more than 250 faculty, staff, students and community members planted 50 trees on campus. This is now the third time UT Tyler has received this distinction, and it is one of five in the UT System to have this mark of honor.