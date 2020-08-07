Decision delayed on ‘immunity’ request for testimony

ATHENS — A key hearing in the case of the Athens ISD bus crash with a Union Pacific train was held on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, after nearly an hour long hearing Judge Scott McKee delayed his decision into whether to grant immunity to the Union Pacific train engineer and conductor. The Judge in the 392 District Court said he believes there are several constitutional issues to consiser, but will render a decision shortly. No timeline was given for that decision. The collision killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla after he was ejected from the bus and severely injured 9-year-old Joselyne Torres. They were less than half a mile from their stop. John Stevens was also injured in the collision. Stevens, 80, is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child after the crash last January.

There are no flashing lights or automatic gates at the crossing and it is known for having trees obstructing the vision of motorists. However, there are gates and flashing lights at the two adjacent intersections next to the collision site. At the time of the crash, many in the community came to Stevens’ defense, saying he was a victim as well. If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison. The family members of the children on the bus have also filed a civil lawsuit against Stevens, Athens ISD, Union Pacific, as well as the conductor and engineer of the train involved. The suit claims that Stevens “failed to stop for a train, failed to keep a proper lookout, and suffered from driver inattention.” They are seeking more than $1 million in damages and will request a jury trial.