‘Friends’ reunion delayed again over COVID-19

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(NEW YORK) — Could we be any more disappointed? The long-anticipated and oft-delayed reunion of Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler and Joey has been bumped again.

Variety reports that delays related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis were to blame for the latest postponement of the unscripted HBO Max special.

The special was initially supposed to shoot back in March with a live audience, with the plan it would be a main attraction for the new streaming service that launched in May. However, the pandemic shut down production, which was just starting to ramp up in Los Angeles and elsewhere. That in turn nixed plans the Friends special’s completion by the summer’s end.

As of now, there’s no date set to start production, according to the trade.

By Stephen Iervolino

