What’s old is new again

TYLER — On Thursday Tyler ISD Board members made a decision to rename two local high schools. The school located on Red Raider Ln will now be Legacy High School, after a 6-1 vote in favor of the move. The school located on Lion Ln will now revert back to its original name, that it carried for for 78 years, after an identical 6-1 vote. On Friday, Dr. Bob Peters told KTBB how he decided on his suggested name to rename Tyler High School in 1958. “We had a contest in school. I had lived in Austin a couple of years before I was here, and they had split the schools in Austin and the Austin High School became Stephen F. Austin. Well, I thought OK, if Austin could become Stephen F. Austin, why can’t Tyler become John Tyler.”

Peters continued, “They actually, I don’t know, a couple of months after I had submitted the thing. they called me down to the principals office one morning. I wondered what I did wrong. But they had called me down there to tell me that my suggestion for John Tyler had been accepted.”