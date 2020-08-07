Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner beach date stirs dating rumors

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — After reportedly splitting with her boyfriend John Miller after nearly two years of dating, Jennifer Garner spent Wednesday chilling on a Malibu beach with her longtime friend and former Alias co-star Bradley Cooper, according to The New York Post.

A photo of the couple shows a shirtless Cooper sporting a man bun and red swim trunks, while Garner, wearing a sweater and skirt, made herself comfortable in the sand.

Cooper’s three-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, was reportedly there as well.

A source, however, tells the newspaper that Cooper, 45, and Garner, 48 “are friends and have been forever,” adding that there is “no truth to anything else.”

Oh well, maybe that’ll change now that they’re both single.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.