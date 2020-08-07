ABC News By DANIEL MANZO, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Another round of summer storms is getting ready to impact parts of the eastern U.S. Friday as more than one million people are still without power in the region. This comes after a week that saw Tropical Storm Isaias hit the East Coast, downing thousands of trees and causing widespread wind damage, especially from North Carolina to Connecticut. Some summer storms caused some flash flooding in parts of Virginia overnight. Those came after storms brought some damaging wind gusts from the Carolinas to New Jersey on Thursday. Flash flood watches are in effect from Virginia to New Jersey Friday. This alert includes Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia. The total forecasted rainfall is 1-2 inches, which ordinarily is not incredibly significant, but given the ground is extremely saturated from Isaias, flash flooding can occur rather quickly. High-resolution forecast models are showing several rounds of storms affecting the region Friday and into early Saturday. Some of these storms could have gusty winds, but the main threat will be flash flooding. Meanwhile in the West, there is still a fire danger threat this weekend. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Strong storms, flash flood threat head toward areas still recovering from Isaias

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2020 at 8:28 am

