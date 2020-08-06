Today is Thursday August 06, 2020

Texas sales tax holiday this weekend

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2020 at 3:56 pm
AUSTIN — The annual sales tax holiday for certain back to school items begins on Friday. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds shoppers, footwear, backpacks and school supplies, meeting certain criteria, will be tax exempt Aug. 7-9. Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999. To see apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free click the link. https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/.

