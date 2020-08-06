Cornyn: E TX to Receive $710K in second round of coronavirus grants for public housing authorities

WASHINGTON — Several East Texas cities and counties were awarded just over $700,000 in another round of federal grants to help public housing authorities recover from the economic fallout from the coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday. The funding was appropriated by Congress in March and comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as part of the CARES Act. The Tyler Area Housing Agency will receive over $161,000. Longview can expect over $156,000. The remainder has been allocated to numerous other communities across East Texas.