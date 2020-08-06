Community Fund Created to help TISD with Name Change

TYLER — East Texas Communities Foundation continues to raise monies for the rebranding of two schools in Tyler. On Thursday, ETCF President Kyle Penney told KTBB, “There’s a little over 60 gifts, and a little over $76,000. Here just a couple weeks out, and here just a few hours out from when they actually decided what the names of the schools are going to be, so we think it’s progressing well.”

Penney continued, “There was a little more clarity at the school board workshop today [Thursday] on how the costs are coming along. And it sounded like from the school board there is a very strong desire that the public support this. There was a strong desire not to use bond money.” ETCF has set up a donation portal online to make supporting the fund simple. On the home page of http://www.ETCF.org, donors can click the red button entitled Tyler ISD Future Fund info here. From there, donors can select the donate today button to continue to the secure payment portal. Donors will receive a gift acknowledgment by mail which can be used for tax purposes. On Thursday, TISD board members moved forward with the name changes voted into existence. Lee has now become Legacy High School. John Tyler will revert to its original name of Tyler High School.