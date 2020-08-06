Hotels criticized for taking virus money face investigation

DALLAS (AP) — Securities regulators are investigating three hotel companies that returned tens of millions in federal virus-relief money for transactions going back to 2018. The companies controlled by Dallas hotelier Monty Bennett came under scrutiny after taking tens of millions of dollars from a fund designed to help small businesses survive the pandemic. The companies disclosed in a filing this week that they have received subpoenas from the Securities and Exchange Commission for related-party transactions going back long before the pandemic hit.