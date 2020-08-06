Report: Texas Tech women’s staff fostered culture of abuse

LUBBOCK (AP) — A newspaper report says Texas Tech women’s basketball players are accusing coach Marlene Stollings and her staff of fostering a culture of abuse that led to an exodus from the program. Players say in USA Today they dreaded a heart monitoring system they said was misused in punitive ways. They say they had to endure demeaning and threatening comments and were subject to sexually suggestive behavior from a strength coach who has since resigned. Players made the claims in season-ending exit interview of both seasons Stollings has been at Texas Tech.